Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,753 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 462.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

