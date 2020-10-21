Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,462 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Immunomedics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,417,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

