Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,219 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

