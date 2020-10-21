Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,326 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

