Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,317,714 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

