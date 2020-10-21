Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

LAD stock opened at $260.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $288.56. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

