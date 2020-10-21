Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Waters worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waters by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,512,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Waters by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

