Epizyme Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,471 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 466 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57. Epizyme has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 116.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 100,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

