Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 21st (CCK, CCS, CHFS, CRDF, GRBK, HXL, INTC, LOGI, PG, SBNY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 21st:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $53.00.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $20.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $20.00.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $37.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $36.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by 140166 from $53.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $81.00 to $105.00.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $159.00 to $165.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $115.00 to $110.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $40.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $35.00.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was given a $145.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $149.00 to $162.00.

