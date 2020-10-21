Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,550,000 after purchasing an additional 496,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.68.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

