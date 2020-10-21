ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $127,091.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.04388854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00029309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00273502 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

