EUNO Price Down 95.6% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $31,043.15 and $6,831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 95.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00762474 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,498,841 coins and its circulating supply is 38,696,634 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

