Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

