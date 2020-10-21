Fastly (FSLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FSLY opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In related news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $327,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $163,411.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 308,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,204,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,029,786 shares of company stock valued at $175,030,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

