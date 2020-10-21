Financial Analysis: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) versus Eviation Aircraft (NASDAQ:EVTNF)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 4.68% 11.50% 7.11% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sykes Enterprises and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 0.89 $64.08 million $2.11 16.91 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Eviation Aircraft on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, the company offers technical staffing and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling, as well as consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that optimize its differentiated full lifecycle management services platform. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

