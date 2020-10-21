Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Findev Inc (CVE:FDI)’s stock price was down 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 249,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,958% from the average daily volume of 12,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.46.

Findev (CVE:FDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter.

Findev Company Profile (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

