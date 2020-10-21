Fire Lotto Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $123,736.23 and approximately $335,619.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00095395 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000674 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00008598 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00020882 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

