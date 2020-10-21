First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

FR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 719,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

