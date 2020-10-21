Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 1,142,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,859. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several analysts recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

