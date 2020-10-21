Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 20%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 248,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 232,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

