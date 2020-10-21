Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.01

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and traded as low as $53.00. Foresight VCT shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.92.

About Foresight VCT (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

