Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 139,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.