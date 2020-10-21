freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.34 ($23.93).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNTN shares. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

FNTN stock opened at €16.78 ($19.74) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.75 and a 200-day moving average of €16.29.

freenet AG (FNTN.F) Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

