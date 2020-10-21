FTX Token (FTT) One Day Volume Tops $5.09 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. FTX Token has a total market cap of $354.49 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

