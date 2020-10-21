Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,779 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $166.77. 118,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

