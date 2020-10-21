Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.62. 33,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.65 and its 200-day moving average is $313.75. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.