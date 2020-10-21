Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,666 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The company has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

