Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $25.27 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,117 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 218,378 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after buying an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after buying an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. 206,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

