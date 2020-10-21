Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $29.01 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 385.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Booking by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 284,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,283,000 after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 628.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,959 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,677.70. 11,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,650.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

