Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $33.34 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

BA traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.55. 287,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,230,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.33.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

