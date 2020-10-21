Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $52.80 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $52,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,556,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

