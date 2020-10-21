Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $86.28 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $86,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 178,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 811,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,962,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

