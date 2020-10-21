Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 106.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AFLAC worth $35,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 2,448,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AFLAC by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,743. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

