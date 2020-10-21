Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 104,909 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,150,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,536,000 after acquiring an additional 960,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 222,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,635. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

