Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,305 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

