Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,348,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.61. 98,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

