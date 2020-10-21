Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Anthem worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 102.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 245.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after buying an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,340,985.7% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 281,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 281,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.12. 57,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.07. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.