Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 86,225 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

