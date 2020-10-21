Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 138,152 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,152 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $49,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 26.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.