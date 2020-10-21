Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 20,984 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $30,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 29,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,888. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $110.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.