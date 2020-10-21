Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 54,019 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 54,019 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after acquiring an additional 171,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QCOM traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. 233,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192,789. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.