Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of AON worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.15. 38,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

