Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $62,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average is $151.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

