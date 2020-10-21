Geeq Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $1.17 million and $499,376.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00232291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00084284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.01305520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00145141 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

