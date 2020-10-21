Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $215.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.53.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

