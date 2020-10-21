General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 42,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

