General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Down 22.2%

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) dropped 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,151,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,017% from the average daily volume of 18,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62.

General Moly (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter.

About General Moly (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

