GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $810.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.89.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,805 shares of company stock worth $4,830,457 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

