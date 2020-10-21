Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75, RTT News reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY20 guidance to $6.84-7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 591,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,484,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

