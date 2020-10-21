Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.84-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. 591,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.09. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

